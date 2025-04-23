PM Oli Condemns Terrorist Attack In India

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has condemned the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to the social networking site X, PM Oli has extended deepest condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"Nepal stands firmly with India and strongly condemn any and all acts of terrorism", the PM said.

Close coordination has been established with different agencies to verify reports of a Nepali national among the victims, the PM said, expressing commitment to provide all necessary assistance from the government.

According to Indian media reports, as many as 26 people, including a Nepali national were killed and 10 others were injured in the attack. (RSS)