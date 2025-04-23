Weather Likely To Remain Fair In Country

Noting that currently there is partial impact of local and westerly winds in the country, the Hydrology and Meteorological Forecasting Division said the country's weather will remain fair today.

According to the Division, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali provinces and fair in the rest of the country this afternoon.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki provinces.

Similarly, light rain and snowfall is likely to occur at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali provinces.

The weather will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki provinces and fair in the rest of the country tonight.

Light rain and snowfall is likely to occur at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi and Gandaki provinces. (RSS)