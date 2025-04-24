19th Democracy Day Being Observed Today

April 24, 2025, 10:50 a.m.

The 19th Democracy Day (Loktantra Diwas) is being marked across the country today by organizing several programmes, including offering tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives in democratic struggles.    

The Democracy Day has been observed in commemoration of the historic event when the direct rule and autocratic regime of them King came to an end after the reinstatement of dissolved parliament.    

It may be noted that the autocratic regime was abolished on 24 April 2006 AD (11 Baisakh 2063 BS) while the parliament that was dissolved on 22 May 2002 AD (8 Jetha 2059 BS) was reinstated. 

On the day, former King Shah's proclamation noted, "The House of Representatives (HoR) has been reinstated in accordance with the public sentiment expressed through the present people's movement, keeping in mind the fact that the source of state power rests on the Nepali people and the sovereignty and state power of Nepal lies with the Nepali people".    

A meeting of the HoR was convened on 28 April 2006 AD on the strength of the People's Movement with the participation of seven political parties agitating against autocracy and the then rebel Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist).   

The Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal was proclaimed on 20 September 2015 by the Constituent Assembly through epochal Constituent Assembly elections.    

Accordingly, the country is now in the practice of federalism after holding two elections at the federal, provincial and local levels.    

Meanwhile, extending best wishes on the occasion of democracy day, the leaders of political parties have stressed the need for all forces to unite for the prosperity of the

country. It is noted that there cannot be another system of governance better than democracy, so there is an essence to focus all political power towards prosperity keeping this in mind.    

Democracy Day has been observed annually since 2008 AD to commemorate the end of the direct and autocratic rule of the then king after the 2006 April Uprising. RSS

