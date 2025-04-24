Hot Wave Likely To Occur In Terai Belt Of Lumbini Province

Hot Wave Likely To Occur In Terai Belt Of Lumbini Province

April 24, 2025, 10:39 a.m.

Currently the country is under the partial influence of local wind.    

The Hydrology and Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted that the temperature will rise in most parts of the country except the high hilly and mountainous regions.    

The temperature in the Kathmandu Valley has also been increasing continuously for the last few days.    

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius today.    

According to the Division, there is a possibility of extreme heat at many places of Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces including Madhes province.    
There is a possibility of heat wave in the Terai region of Lumbini province.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali provinces and fair in the rest of the country.     

Light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki provinces.   

Light rain and snowfall is likely to occur at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali provinces.    

Similarly, there is a chance of extreme heat at many places of Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces including Madhes province tonight.    

There is a possibility of hot wave in the Tarai region of Lumbini province. The weather will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali provinces and fair in the rest of the country.    

Light rain and snowfall is likely to occur at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali provinces. (RSS)

