KOICA Concludes Integrated Rural Development Project Worth 4.7 Million USD

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), together with implementing partner, Korea Development Strategy Institute (KDS) Consortium successfully concluded the five-year project titled "Empowering Rural Communities in Nepal through an Integrated Approach to Health and Income Growth". Partnering with Dhulikhel Hospital with a total budget of USD 4.7 million, the project aimed to improve the quality of life in rural areas through enhanced healthcare access and sustainable income generation. The closing ceremony was held on April 24, 2025, at the Square Hotel in Kathmandu Valley.

Approximately 150 stakeholders attended the event, including officials from Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, federal and local governments, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal, KOICA Nepal Office, Dhulikhel Hospital, and civil society partners.

Implemented in four Dhulikhel Hospital Outreach centers across three districts (Tanahun, Sindhupalchowk, and Kavrepalanchok), the project supported agricultural infrastructure—including collection centers, vehicles, and demo farms—and provided training to strengthen farmer organizations. It also offered entrepreneurship and vocational programs for non-farming residents.

In the health sector, two outreach centers under Dhulikhel Hospital were newly constructed and equipped, while training was provided to local health workers and students. By mobilizing community-led committees, the project fostered not only improved income and health outcomes but also a stronger sense of ownership and social cohesion.

In the event Kong Mooheon, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office highlighted the strength of linking agriculture and health to enhance community resilience

Likewise, Dr. Biraj Man Karmacharya from Dhulikhel Hospital thanked the team for the efforts on implementing the project, DH shared that the successful result is clearly visible on the sites with the demand on its continuation and expansion. Therefore, requested for its continuity

Dr. Yoon Haejin, Project Leader from KDS has meaningful memories of this project. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the project achieved successful and positive outcomes through the dedicated efforts of the project staff, the strong support of local governments and ward leaders, and the sincere participation of communities and farmers. He deeply appreciates all contributions and believes that the results will be sustained through continued collaboration.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, vocational training, rural development and IT since 1991. By 2024, total amount of KOICA’s support surpassed Two hundred million US Dollars. Nepal’s designation as a Core Partnership Country by the Government of the Republic of Korea for 15 consecutive years highlights the strong bilateral relationship and commitment to Nepal’s development goals.