NC-UML COALITION: In Turmoil

The political heat has increased in the country. Differences are growing between parties within the government. As the differences grow, there is speculation that the government of UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli will collapse.

It has been a few months since the leader of the main ruling party, Nepali Congress, Dr. Shekhar Koirala, has been dissatisfied with the Oli-led government. Now, even the general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwaprakash Sharma have started publicly criticizing the government.

The monarchist are on the streets, showing their determination to overthrow the system in matter of few days. Similarly, the opposition parties, including the CPN-Maoist Center and the CPN-Unified Socialists, are on the streets against the government.

Teachers are in the street for almost two weeks paralising entire secondary education and higher secondary education. Teachers are demanding gurnatee of their job within central government. However, highe secondary schools are under the purview of local governments under new constution.

Prime Minister Oli holds discussions with Deuba amid widespread criticism of the government's actions and activities, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has held discussions with ruling party Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

On Tuesday morning, Oli invited Speaker Deuba to Baluwatar to discuss the running of the government. According to Deuba's secretariat, the two leaders spoke for about a quarter of an hour.

Sources claim that during the meeting, the views expressed by the Congress towards the government and the future of the alliance were discussed. The partner parties within the Congress have been expressing dissatisfaction day by day regarding the government's actions.

Leaders including Congress leader Shekhar Koirala and General Secretary Gagan Thapa are openly claiming that public anger has increased due to the government, that corruption and misgovernance have increased, and that the government is trapped in the clutches of middlemen.

Thapa also expressed his complaint on Tuesday that the Prime Minister has moved forward unilaterally, ignoring a political mechanism comprising four leaders to run the government.

Oli spoke to Deuba while saying that the problem has arisen within the alliance as the Prime Minister has moved ahead against his commitment to form an alliance. The two leaders have agreed to reactivate the political machinery soon. A meeting of the mechanism is scheduled for 5 pm on Wednesday.

Thapa claimed on Tuesday that middlemen had access to the Prime Minister's bedside.

The rift between the Congress and UML is growing, and Thapa, who is also a member of the government machinery, has expressed dissatisfaction saying that the role of the main person is not right, even though he tried to support the government.

At a program organized by the Intellectual Professionals Campaign, Thapa said that the government can now only be called Ram Ram.

He said, "The government has unnecessarily deployed employees in some places and forced people to come out on the streets. The way this is happening has created a situation where we are like, 'What can we do?'

After Thapa, who is in the political machinery, came out against the government, UML leaders have started saying that responsible people should not speak arbitrarily. Leader Rajan Bhattarai, targeting Thapa, said, "It is better for members of the mechanism formed to assist in the running of the government to discuss their own issues."

The power partnership between the Congress and the UML, which had pledged to cooperate until the next parliamentary elections, has been rift for nine months.

According to the seven-point agreement reached between the two parties in Ashar last year, it was agreed that UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli would serve as Prime Minister for one and a half years of the remaining term of parliament, and then Sher Bahadur Deuba would serve as Prime Minister until the general election. According to the agreement, Oli's term now has 11 months left.

However, as the nine-month period of government formation in Nepal has come to an end, the rift between the Congress and the UML has begun to grow. Even though they are still in government, leaders of the Congress, including Shekhar Koirala, have been publicly expressing dissatisfaction with the work of the Oli-led government since the first few months. Now, President Sher Bahadur Deuba has endorsed Koirala's dissatisfaction with the government from a public platform.

While addressing the general assembly of BP Smriti Community Cooperative Hospital in Tokha on Saturday, leader Shekhar Koirala expressed his dissatisfaction with the government, which has been suffocated by his own party, as before.

He expressed the intention that the Congress, as a fellow traveler, should control Oli's activities and avoid the government's failure. Koirala said that the work of the UML-led government, as a fellow traveler, would put the Congress in trouble, so a timely warning should be issued.

Koirala said that the public's anger has increased due to the failure to review the constitution, maintain good governance, control corruption, and increase impunity day by day, as expressed during the coalition.

"We should keep alerting this government to see if it is doing anything wrong or lacking. If it does not do that, the Nepali Congress will be in trouble. This government has talked about three things in particular: reviewing and amending the constitution. Let's not delay this anymore." The more there is delay, the more the streets become angry,’ said Koirala.

Koirala had earlier said, ‘Even if there is no good governance, it exists. Let us not be stingy in ensuring good governance. I am not talking about corruption, impunity has increased significantly. I believe we can control this and move forward.’

‘"The work is not being done at the pace we expect the government to work at," General Secretary Thapa said further. "The work of the Prime Minister is done by the Prime Minister and the work of the Minister is done by the Minister. The function of the mechanism is to strengthen the policy reforms taken by the government."

We are supporting the KP Oli-led government to do good work. But nothing is happening despite the heat. It should be done even if it is hot. We need to work quickly. But why is it not happening?

Major appointments such as the dismissal and new appointment of the Executive Director of the Electricity Authority, the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of Tribhuvan University, and the governor have also shaken the Congress-UML.

While influential leaders of the Nepali Congress are publicly expressing strong dissatisfaction with the Oli government, Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has openly claimed that a new government will be formed in the new year.

While Deuba was endorsing Koirala's dissatisfaction with the government, Dahal, who reached Chitwan, commented that the Oli-led government would not go far. "I think the new year will bring some solution. The last time the events were new.

"I said it with some new experience. I think that's the direction the country is heading," Dahal said, urging him not to talk too much. "The situation is becoming such that it is also evident that it is not easy for this government to move forward."

Earlier, Prachanda had also said that the Congress should now be ready to lead the government as a large party.

The UML has refuted Dahal's statement in a secretariat meeting on Monday. After a meeting held at the party office in Chyasal, Deputy Secretary General Pradeep Gyawali called Dahal's statement a disappointment.

He said, "Since yesterday, Maoist Center Chairman Prachanda has been making rumors of a change in government again. This reveals the same frustration and pain he feels while being outside the government. Right now, a change in government is neither possible nor relevant."

There is no justification for it.’ Although the UML does not see the justification for the change of government, it is clear that dissatisfaction is growing within its ally, the Nepali Congress. The UML, which has opposed Dahal’s statement, is acting as if it is unaware of the developments within the Congress.

The Nepali Congress has called a meeting of the Central Working Committee.

After hearing Koirala’s statement towards the government, President Deuba approved it. This is probably the first time on Saturday that Deuba has publicly acknowledged his dissatisfaction with the Oli government.

He made a short but meaningful statement saying that major defamations are being committed by the government and that this should not happen again. He said, "Shekhar Koirala has already said that many major defamations are being committed in the name of the government now, and he has already said that this should not happen."

’Earlier on Thursday, General Secretary Gagan Thapa had also said that the ruling party's Congress party's statement did not give him a place in the government.

He complained that despite the formation of a political mechanism comprising leaders of the two parties, its suggestions were not implemented. He expressed dissatisfaction with the government not working as expected and Prime Minister Oli's working style.