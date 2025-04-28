FORMER KING GYANENDRA: Bating Constituional Monarchy

On the instructions of President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel has issued a notice to convene the meeting on Baisakh 4 at 1 pm.

Gyanendra Shah, who has changed his political message after removing the 'former' from the title and becoming 'Shri 5' for four years, has changed his political message

Nearly 17 years after leaving the Narayanhiti Palace, former King Gyanendra Shah, in his statement issued on New Year's Eve this year, has stated that his belief in the 'constitutional monarchy' remains intact.

While the government and pro-republican parties have been warning of action for increasing political activism in recent times, former King Shah has also put forward a proposal to 'change the overall structure of the country' in his congratulatory message.

Republican parties have called for action against the former king, especially after a demonstration by pro-monarchy supporters turned violent last month, resulting in two deaths and incidents of arson, vandalism, and looting. The former king has expressed regret over the incident.

The Shah, who left the palace on Jestha 29, 2065 BS, had long identified himself as the former king. Shah, who had been sending New Year's greetings as the former king until four years ago, has removed the former and mentioned 'Shri 5 Maharajdhiraj' in his greetings message given on Baisakh 1, 2079 BS. However, on his behalf, he does not write His Majesty the King on the cards printed on Nepali paper and distributed every year on Dashain and New Year. The New Year card distributed this year reads, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the beginning of the new year from Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shahdev and Komal Rajyalakshmi Devi Shah."

In his congratulatory message, he mentioned that 'even though the methods, systems, words, and forms have changed, qualitative changes have not occurred' in the country.

He had said in his greetings message last year, concerned about the country's instability, "Now let's review everything, think seriously, let's all come together, let's not prohibit anyone, and let's move forward through correct thinking." Former king's statement in favor of the monarchy

Experts say that in his greeting messages, which he makes public on various occasions including Dashain-Tihar, Prithvi Jayanti, and Democracy Day, in addition to the New Year, the former king has been expressing his views on political discontent and changes in the system in recent years.

This time, the former king, who extended his New Year greetings via video message, has clearly shown himself in favor of the monarchy for the first time in his statement.

In his congratulatory message, he said, "We have always believed in the tradition of multi-party democracy and constitutional monarchy that is governed by the will of the people."

Mentioning the need to respect the changing will of the people, the former king conveyed the message that he is clear that "the people are the source of state power."

"The former king seems to be gradually developing the idea that he was removed not by the people but by political parties," says a journalist. "The people are with me and even now, there is a desire to introduce a monarchy in the name of constitutional monarchy and rule in their own way."

The prime minister claims that the monarchy in Nepal ended because of Shah's attempt to take executive power into his own hands.

Another journalist says that the former king reiterated his commitment to constitutional monarchy in his message to dispel suspicions that the monarchy was being restored through the movement.

"I think he mentioned constitutional monarchy a little more explicitly in his latest statement because he felt he needed to send a clear message that what we want is a constitutional monarchy.”

The former king has long been delivering a consistent message about nationalism, national unity, and social harmony, Tripathi says.

Both editors Pradhan and Tripathi claim that the former king was unable to bring back the monarchy through the movement.

Many say that he does not see the possibility of restoring the monarchy through movement without the support of major political parties.

"The monarchy will not return just because of the king's will. The chances of restoring the monarchy without the consent of the political parties, especially the Congress and the UML, which are still in power, whether popular or unpopular among the people, seem very slim," he says.

In his latest New Year's greetings message, former King Gyanendra Shah also discussed the contribution of the monarchy in Nepal before proposing to make Prithvi Narayan Shah's divine sermon the "fundamental mantra" of the governance of the state.