Weather: Possibility Of Rain And Snowfall At some Places Today

The Westerly and local wind, combined with the moisture-laden wind entering from the Bay of Bengal have their influence in the weather system of the country at present, the Meteorological Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country with the possibility of light to moderate precipitation accompanied by thunder and lightning at some places of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and some places of the hilly region of Lumbini and Karnali provinces and at a few places in the rest of the country today.

Light rain and snowfall is likely to occur at some places of the mountainous region of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali provinces. According to the Division, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province.

Similarly, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places of the hilly regions of the rest of the provinces.

Light rain and snowfall is likely to occur at a few places of the mountainous regions of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province tonight. (RSS)