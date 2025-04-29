New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has dispatched three new Korea Overseas Volunteers (KOVs) to Nepal. They arrived in Kathmandu on April 25, 2025 and will begin their assignments on May 31, 2025, following the completion of their local adaptation training program in Lalitpur.

Mr. Hwang Pyo Hong will be dispatched to Baglung Special Child Class in Baglung to serve in the Special Education sector.Ugeun Gwon will be assigned to Bishwa Bhasha Campus in Kathmandu, where he will contribute to Korean Language Education. Meanwhile,Mi-Hyun Seung will be placed at Shree Gaurishankar Secondary School, Kaski to support the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector.

The volunteers will undergo a one-month local adaptation training program in Lalitpur, where they will learn about Nepalese society, culture, traditions, and language. This training is designed to help them adjust to their new surroundings and effectively integrate into their assigned communities and organizations, enabling them to become familiar with the local environment.

The primary objective of the KOV program is to focus more in transferring Korean knowledge and experiences directly at the grassroots level. In doing so, the program aims to enhance the quality of life in partner countries, strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between Korea and its partners, and contribute to the achievement of development goals set by the international community.

Since 1990, KOICA volunteers have been dispatched to various government organizations across Nepal (both within and outside the Kathmandu Valley) in response to requests from the Nepalese government. These volunteers have contributed to a wide range of sectors, including education, health, agriculture, IT, tourism, and more. To date, a total of 492 KOICA volunteers have served in Nepal. Currently, six KOICA volunteers are actively engaged in government institutions located in Kavre, Bhaktapur, Baglung, Kaski, Ilam, and Kailali districts.

The KOICA Nepal Office is dedicated to ensuring the safe and effective implementation of the KOV program by consistently following all the health protocols.