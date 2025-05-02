Today's Weather Forecast

There is an influence of westerly and local winds in the country now.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the water vapour-rich air entering from the Bay of Bengal has also had a partial impact.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country today. There are also chances of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some places of the hilly regions of Koshi and other provinces.

The weather bulletin also noted that one or two places of the mountainous regions of Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces are likely to have light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning.

Similarly, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali provinces tonight.

Light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki provinces. Likewise, light rain and snowfall is likely to occur at one or two places of the mountainous region of Koshi and Gandaki provinces. (RSS)