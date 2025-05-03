India, Pakistan hold military drills following Kashmir attack

Tensions are soaring between India and Pakistan following last month's deadly attack in Kashmir. Both sides have responded with a show of military might.

The Indian Air Force conducted a fly-past and landing exercise on Friday along an expressway. The drill assumed a runway had become unusable due to an attack.

Pakistan carried out a large-scale exercise on Thursday using long-range artillery units and warplanes. A general of the Chief of Army Staff said "any military misadventure by India" will be met with a swift and resolute response.

Gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, leaving 26 people dead. Both countries deny involvement.

Observers say the focus is on whether India conducts a cross-border attack on Pakistan.