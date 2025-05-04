Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu And Many Other Parts Of Nepal

There will be partly to mainly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmat and Gandaki and there will be partly cloudy in Madhesh Provinces. There will be partly to mainly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar and Nepalgunj.

There will be partly cloudy in all over the country.