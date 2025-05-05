ADB President Calls for Collective Action to Solve Complex Challenges Together

ADB President Calls for Collective Action to Solve Complex Challenges Together at 58th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors

May 5, 2025, 8:32 p.m.

The uncertainties facing Asia and the Pacific are also an opportunity to build a more resilient and sustainable future, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda said at the Opening Session of ADB’s 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors.

“External shocks, debt burdens, and climate change weigh heavily on the people and economies of the region. But we are not starting from zero. Growth remains solid, trade and economic integration are deepening, supply chains are diversifying, and digital connectivity and innovation are accelerating,” said Mr. Kanda. “Uncertainty is not a reason for retreat. It is a call to be bolder, to move faster, and to work more closely than ever before.”

More than 5,000 participants joined the Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy consisting of representatives of governments—including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—the private sector, civil society, and academia.

Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti and Governor of the Bank of Italy and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors Fabio Panetta also spoke at the Opening Session, emphasizing Italy’s partnership with ADB.

“Enhanced collaboration will support higher and sustainable long-term economic growth, avoiding the materialization of downside risks and mitigating their possible consequences,” said Mr. Giorgetti. “As a leading multilateral development bank and trusted partner in Asia and the Pacific, ADB has been working to solve complex challenges together with its members and partners, both regional and nonregional.”

adb58.jpg

This year’s Annual Meeting highlights four focus areas that are central to driving transformational change across Asia and the Pacific.

First, to address the vulnerability of the region’s food systems, ADB will scale up financing for food systems transformation to $40 billion by 2030.

Second, ADB is investing in digital technologies to improve access to education, finance, and markets.

Third, ADB is investing in modernizing and connecting energy systems, including readiness to commit up to $10 billion to support work on the ASEAN Power Grid.

Fourth, ADB is deepening investments to build resilience by strengthening infrastructure, restoring and protecting ecosystems, and helping vulnerable communities adapt to the impacts of climate change.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dr. Arjun Karki appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Nepal University, Acharya as Registrar
May 05, 2025
Pathibhara Devi Darshan Cable Car Company calls on the protesting parties for talks
May 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Pokhara And Surkhet
May 05, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Urged Government To Declare Investment Decade To Boost Investment
May 04, 2025
Australian PM Albanese wins election with Labor Party majority
May 04, 2025

More on Economy

Dr. Arjun Karki appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Nepal University, Acharya as Registrar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 58 minutes ago
Pathibhara Devi Darshan Cable Car Company calls on the protesting parties for talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Urged Government To Declare Investment Decade To Boost Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
World Bank Downgraded Nepal’s Forecast To 4.5 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Nepal's Capital Market: Some Analysis By Shanker Man Singh 3 days, 16 hours ago
ADB: Nepal To Grow By 4.4 Percent By A Correspondent 3 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Police Arrested Leader Sedhai, who left the Congress and advocated for the restoration of the monarchy By Agencies May 05, 2025
Prasai, Mishra, And Others Remanded For Investigation For Another Five Days By Agencies May 05, 2025
Need to use nuclear weapons has not arisen in Ukraine: Putin By Agencies May 05, 2025
Japan, Sri Lanka agree to deepen cooperation of defense forces By Agencies May 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Pokhara And Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2025
Buried Dangers, Lasting Impact: How Landmines Erode Peace, Stifle Recovery, And Endanger Communities' Wellbeing By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75