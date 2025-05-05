Japan, Sri Lanka agree to deepen cooperation of defense forces

Japan, Sri Lanka agree to deepen cooperation of defense forces

May 5, 2025, 7:59 a.m.

Japan and Sri Lanka have agreed to deepen cooperation between their country's defense forces with focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen is on a tour of Sri Lanka and India until Tuesday.

On Sunday in Sri Lanka, Nakatani met the country's Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara.

Nakatani said Japan and Sri Lanka are maritime nations sharing fundamental values on the rule of law and democracy.

He also said further strengthening their partnerships is essential for the region's prosperity.

Steps in strengthening the partnerships will include a seminar by Japanese experts on the Law of the Sea.

Japan will also invite the Sri Lankan military to disaster prevention drills held by the Self-Defense Forces.

Nakatani pointed out the importance of realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific by keeping in mind that China is bolstering its influence on Sri Lanka by helping construct major ports.

Nakatani and Jayasekara agreed to deepen cooperation between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and Sri Lanka's military.

Nakatani also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya the same day.

They confirmed that the two countries will deepen security cooperation to promote regional stability and prosperity.

Agencies

Prasai, Mishra, And Others Remanded For Investigation For Another Five Days
May 05, 2025
Need to use nuclear weapons has not arisen in Ukraine: Putin
May 05, 2025
‘Qatar ‘playing both sides’: Israeli PM Netanyahu
May 04, 2025
India, Pakistan hold military drills following Kashmir attack
May 03, 2025
Grade 12 Exams Will Be Held As Scheduled: NEB
May 02, 2025

More on International

Need to use nuclear weapons has not arisen in Ukraine: Putin By Agencies 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
‘Qatar ‘playing both sides’: Israeli PM Netanyahu By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
India, Pakistan hold military drills following Kashmir attack By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
South Korean Truth Commission Halts Probe Into Adoption Fraud By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
PM Modi and US Vice President Vance welcome progress in India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican says By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Prasai, Mishra, And Others Remanded For Investigation For Another Five Days By Agencies May 05, 2025
Dr. Arjun Karki appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Nepal University, Acharya as Registrar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2025
Pathibhara Devi Darshan Cable Car Company calls on the protesting parties for talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Pokhara And Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2025
Buried Dangers, Lasting Impact: How Landmines Erode Peace, Stifle Recovery, And Endanger Communities' Wellbeing By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 04, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Urged Government To Declare Investment Decade To Boost Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75