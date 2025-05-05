Japan, Sri Lanka agree to deepen cooperation of defense forces

Japan and Sri Lanka have agreed to deepen cooperation between their country's defense forces with focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen is on a tour of Sri Lanka and India until Tuesday.

On Sunday in Sri Lanka, Nakatani met the country's Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara.

Nakatani said Japan and Sri Lanka are maritime nations sharing fundamental values on the rule of law and democracy.

He also said further strengthening their partnerships is essential for the region's prosperity.

Steps in strengthening the partnerships will include a seminar by Japanese experts on the Law of the Sea.

Japan will also invite the Sri Lankan military to disaster prevention drills held by the Self-Defense Forces.

Nakatani pointed out the importance of realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific by keeping in mind that China is bolstering its influence on Sri Lanka by helping construct major ports.

Nakatani and Jayasekara agreed to deepen cooperation between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and Sri Lanka's military.

Nakatani also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya the same day.

They confirmed that the two countries will deepen security cooperation to promote regional stability and prosperity.