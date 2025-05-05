Police Arrested Leader Sedhai, who left the Congress and advocated for the restoration of the monarchy

Leader Khemraj Sedhai, who advocated for the restoration of the monarchy, has been arrested.

He was arrested on Monday from the Navadurga Party Palace in Sukedhar. A meeting of the People's Movement Steering Committee, led by Nawaraj Subedi, formed to agitate for the restoration of the monarchy, was held at the party palace.

Leader Lokesh Dhakal said that he received information that Sedhain was arrested while he was at the party palace for a meeting.

Sedhain was active in Congress politics for a long time. After leaving the Congress two years ago, he has been advocating for the restoration of the monarchy and a Hindu state.

He is an advisor to the Subedi-led Jana Andolan Parichal Samiti. He has been arrested on charges of involvement in the Tinkune incident. He is currently being held at the Kathmandu Police Complex.

The committee's pro-monarchy protest on March 15 had led to vandalism, arson, and looting. Police have arrested Sedai for allegedly being involved in the incident.

The police have arrested more than 80 people, including RPP leader Rabindra Mishra and medical practitioner Durga Prasai, in connection with the incident and are investigating.