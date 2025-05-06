Global IME Bank launches card-based global payment gateway

May 6, 2025, 7:11 p.m.

Global IME Bank has launched a card-based online global payment gateway in collaboration with Nepal Clearing House.

Once this gateway is launched, the bank's merchants will be able to receive payments through Visa and MasterCard cards issued by any national and international banks.

Global IME Bank has launched a global payment gateway with the aim of promoting e-commerce transactions in Nepal.

The global payment gateway will enable bank merchants to expand their business scope and easily accept payments from both domestic and international markets. Businesses that engage in e-commerce transactions such as travel and tour agencies, hotels, airlines, hospitals, etc. will benefit from the launch of this gateway.

The global payment gateway will help grow the business of the bank's merchants by facilitating the receipt of national and international payments.

In addition, since this payment gateway uses 3D secured technology, transactions made through this gateway will be more secure. In this way, the bank has been attracting customers by bringing such timely schemes, keeping in mind the convenience of its customers.

Global IME Bank was honored as the best bank in Nepal in two categories: Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 202

Global IME Bank has also been honored in various categories by various national and international organizations.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank with a branch network in all seventy-seven districts of the country.

The bank has been providing excellent service to its customers from more than 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 221 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been providing remittance services from various countries around the world.

The bank has been working to receive remittances from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and other countries.

global payment.png

