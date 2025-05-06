Israeli military carries out airstrikes against Houthi-related targets in Yemen

May 6, 2025, 8:22 a.m.

The Israeli military says it carried out airstrikes against Houthis-related targets in Yemen on Monday, a day after the rebels fired a missile toward Israel's main international airport.

The military said that it struck Hodeidah Port in western Yemen and surrounding areas. Officials also said the targets included a cement factory, which they claim to be a significant economic resource for the rebel group.

The military claims that the Iranian-backed rebel group used the port for the transportation of weapons supplied by Iran and the cement factory for the construction of tunnels and military infrastructure.

Yemeni media say 21 citizens were injured in the airstrike on the factory.

The Houthi rebels, who express solidarity with the Islamic group Hamas, have repeatedly fired missiles against Israel as the country has blocked the inflow of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip since March.

On Sunday, a missile fired by the group landed in the vicinity of Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, injuring at least six people.

Concerns are mounting that the retaliatory airstrikes by Israel could further heighten tensions in the region.

Agencies

