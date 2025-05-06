Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Janakpurdham And Surkhet

May 6, 2025, 8:15 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmat, Koshi and Gandaki provines. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm Madhesh Province/

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathamndu, Pokhara, Biratnagar. Janakpur, Bhairahawa, Nepalgunj, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

There will be partly cloudy in all over the country.

