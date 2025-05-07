2082/83 Policy And Program: Presentation New, Short But Not Exciting

Recently, the policy and program of the Government of Nepal for the fiscal year 2082/083 has been presented. President Ram Chandra Poudel recently presented the policy and program in a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

This address has presented the outline of the policy and program of the Government of Nepal for the fiscal year 2082/83.

The address has emphasized the government's commitment in various areas including strengthening the democratic republic, economic development, good governance and social justice. Although it is traditional to give this, the subject of public consumption and what should be said for our nation is a matter of concern.

The impression has been left in the public mind that the trust of the citizens in the big political parties is being broken. The country is in an economic crisis.

In such a situation, the government is preparing to make the policy, program and budget for the coming year public.

It is a harsh reality that this should instill confidence in the common people that the problems can be solved.

Strengthening the Democratic Republic and Implementation of the Constitution:

In addition, the policy and program mentions that the revision process will be carried out on the basis of consensus to review the constitution, strengthen the strengths, and correct the shortcomings seen in its implementation.

This is an issue that the two major parties agreed on when the government was formed nine months ago.

It seems that the government's determination to strengthen the federal democratic republic against the negative thinking against the constitution and the system and the tendency to spread chaos is expressed. While the economy is in recession, the government has made public the policy and program accordingly to bring the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2082/83 in order to achieve sustainable, broad-based and inclusive economic growth.

The policy and program for the fiscal year 2082/83 has emphasized the following issues to fulfill the national aspiration of "Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis" along with political stability, good governance, development and social justice for a socialist-oriented economic and social transformation based on democratic values.

In this context, although it is positive that the report of High-Level Economic Reforms Commission will be implemented to make the economy dynamic, it should be clear which aspects will be included in that comprehensive plan. In addition, it is mentioned that unnecessary structures will be abolished, merged and transferred to stop wasteful spending.

It is also not new to develop the tourism sector as a basis for income generation, employment and prosperity. It has been said that priority will be given to energy development, especially renewable energy (solar, wind and hydrogen) and multipurpose and reservoir-based hydropower projects.

A commitment has been expressed to make Nepal a net zero carbon emission country by 2045. Also, it may be in the import of Euro 6.

If the policy of "earning and studying" is implemented and students above the bachelor's level are associated with research institutions and the minimum wage is set, it can be expected that the "speed" will be reduced by a few months while going abroad.

Good governance and public service delivery:

Various measures will be adopted to maintain good governance and make public service delivery effective. It has also been said that the programs run by government agencies will focus on entrepreneurship development, production, productivity and job creation.

It has been said that the implementation of the Digital Nepal Framework will be made more effective. Having a “digital ecosystem” environment for the development and expansion of the latest technology in the field of information technology will be a good thing for the country.

Although it is said that most of the services will be linked to the “Nagarik App” to facilitate citizens’ access to government services and increase the efficiency of services, it does not seem that there is any monitoring and coordination in the effectiveness of this.

When there is no response to the contact person, email, etc., how will this app be updated? The relevant agencies should be serious about this. What about grey list of FATF .?

It has been said that a zero tolerance policy will be adopted against corruption. It has also been said in the policy and program that the second national strategy and action plan against corruption will be implemented to increase transparency and accountability in government agencies.

The upgrade of the electronic procurement system to make public procurement work result-oriented and effective is also a continuation of the past. It is necessary to solve its “systemic” problem.

The government has expressed its commitment to control corruption and end impunity. There is a clear need to ensure good governance.

The creation of a business-friendly environment through further policy reforms and procedural simplification to promote private investment is also a continuation of the past, and implementation is also necessary.

In addition, it is mentioned that unnecessary structures will be abolished, merged and transferred to stop wasteful spending. Perhaps it is meant to be a report by Dilliraj Khanal.

"Faceless services" will be expanded to make public services effective. This is a very good thing, we expect the beginning and launch from the Transport Office. The emphasis on commercialization of agriculture and infrastructure construction, entrepreneurship development, production, productivity and employment creation is traditional.

It is clear that one opportunity for the government to show itself popular is the upcoming budget, and another opportunity is its implementation. The country is a welfare state.

Apart from increasing the amount in the social security allowance system that has been implemented for almost three decades and lowering the age limit, no other measures have been taken to make it more effective, which has resulted in additional expenditure burden. But the state cannot escape this responsibility.

Make this system progressive. It is said that through the upcoming budget, the government should completely eliminate the system of going to a vehicle worth crores and collecting social security allowance worth thousands.

Therefore, priority should be given to the poor, disabled and those living in remote areas and social security allowances should be distributed based on need. The government has presented 11-point policies and programs targeting the health sector.

Under the "Healthy Nepal Campaign", all aspects of the medical system will be developed by adopting both preventive and curative methods. Collaboration will be made between the federal, provincial and local levels to provide quality basic health services to all citizens.

It is said that the development of the health system will be done on the basis of population, geography and disease burden.

Economic Transformation and Development:

It is natural that a large part of the address should focus on the government's policies and programs for economic development and transformation, because this is the basis on which the budget is prepared.

In addition, after Nepal is upgraded from a least developed country, exports to developed countries including Europe will be more affected.

Originally, the international trade system was currently under pressure between American policies and Chinese retaliation. Now, the international trade system may need to be closely monitored and frequent policy changes may be necessary. The government should be prepared for this. Although the external sector is good, the internal economy is still not improving as expected. The government is in a situation where it has to borrow money to meet its expenses as it is unable to collect revenue as per the target.

Social Justice and Human Development:

It has been said that various programs will be launched for the promotion of social justice and human development. Education will be made accessible, quality and useful for life, a long-term roadmap for school education governance reform will be prepared and restructured, which will be known only after its implementation.

It has been said that the imbalance seen in service delivery will be removed along with the expansion of infrastructure to make health services accessible and accessible, and the health insurance program will be restructured and made sustainable, but this will be known only after implementation.

It was said that the imbalances seen in service delivery would be eliminated along with the expansion of infrastructure to make health services accessible and accessible, and the health insurance program would be restructured and made sustainable, but this was only known after implementation.

The fact that poverty alleviation programs will be implemented in a coordinated and effective manner is not new, but a continuation of the past. It has been said that access to state facilities will be increased for families identified as poor.

There is talk of managing landless Dalits, squatters and unorganized settlements. Special attention will be paid to the all-round upliftment and empowerment of women, ending violence, exploitation and discrimination against women, and zero tolerance will be adopted for human trafficking and smuggling.

National Security and Foreign Policy:

Emphasis has been placed on strengthening national security and adopting an independent foreign policy. The need to effectively mobilize all security agencies, including the Nepal Army, for the country's sovereignty, geographical integrity, national independence, national unity and national interest has been re-emphasized.

There is talk of strengthening the national security system by making the implementation of the national security policy and defense policy more effective.

It has been reiterated that an independent foreign policy will be pursued based on the Charter of the United Nations, non-alignment, the principle of Panchasheel, international law and the principles of world peace. It has been stated that friendly relations with neighboring friendly countries will be deepened and relations based on mutual benefit and respect will be maintained.

It is also a traditional belief that economic diplomacy will be established as an important tool for promoting aid, investment, labor market, tourism and trade.

Implementation of Federalism:

It has been stated that coordination and cooperation will be enhanced in the work of the federal, provincial and local governments for the effectiveness of service delivery in the federal governance system.

We expect that the implementation of the work detail report prepared to remove the ambiguities seen in the implementation of federalism among the three levels of government with necessary amendments will be effective. Overall, President Poudel's address has clearly presented the priorities of the Government of Nepal for the upcoming fiscal year. It covers various sectors such as economic development, good governance, social justice, education, health, agriculture, energy, tourism, infrastructure development and national security. The address emphasized on adopting a policy of national consensus, cooperation and collective commitment to fulfill the national aspiration of “Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis”.

Active cooperation from all parties is expected for the successful implementation of the policies and programs presented by the government. There will be no irresponsibility and unresponsiveness in the policies and programs.

Let us expect this document, the document in the name of the policy program, to bring stability to the country.