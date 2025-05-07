COAS General Sigdel Conferred Tank insignia To Major General Mahara And Two Brigadier Generals

Nepalese Army Major General Man Bahadur Mahara has been awarded rank insignia.

Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel awarded Mahara the rank insignia of Major General at the military base on Tuesday.

Last week's cabinet meeting decided to promote Mahara to the rank of Brigadier General Mahara is currently serving as the Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations' UNIFIL mission in Lebanon. On Tuesday, two colonels were also awarded the rank insignia.

The Directorate of Public Relations and Information has informed that Colonels Manoj Thapa and Arjun Basnet, who were promoted to the rank of Brigadier General, have been awarded rank insignia.