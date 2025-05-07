Israel’s Economic And Technical Support To Nepal Is Remarkable: Vice President Yadav

Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass Paid a courtesy call on Vice President Yadav.

The Vice President's Office stated that during the meeting held today at the Office of the Vice President, important discussions were held on various issues including bilateral relations between the two countries, cooperation in the agriculture and labor sectors.

Vice President Yadav said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960, Nepal and Israel have maintained friendly, cordial, understanding, and cooperative relations.

He said that attention should be paid to their implementation, noting that there have been various agreements between the two countries and that some are in the process.

He said that since 4,500 Nepalis, including a significant number of female workers, are working in various sectors in Israel, positive initiatives from the Israeli government are expected to ensure their salaries, insurance, leave and other facilities.

Vice President Yadav said that Nepal and Israel have been providing mutual support and cooperation at international and regional forums, including the United Nations, and he is confident in its continuation.

Israeli Ambassador to Nepal, Bass, stated that cooperation and collaboration between the two countries will continue, adding that various organizations/institutions monitor whether Nepali workers in Israel have received or not the facilities as per the agreement.