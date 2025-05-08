North Korea launched ballistic missile: South Korea

North Korea launched ballistic missile: South Korea

May 8, 2025, 8:19 a.m.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday morning that North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile toward the sea.

Japanese government officials say there is no threat to Japan.

Agencies

