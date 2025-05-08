Red Cross Day being marked today

May 8, 2025, 8:55 a.m.

The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is being marked today in different countries of the globe with the theme 'Keeping Humanity Alive'.

The Day has been observed on May 8 every year to celebrate the unwavering dedication of those involved in the humanitarian service through the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement across the world.

It may be noted that Founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Henry Dunant – also the Nobel Peace laureate was born today.

The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant by paying tribute to those who spread awareness about the principles and works of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent organizations dedicated to social service with compassion, selflessness and solidarity in the face of natural disasters, wars, medical emergencies and other disasters.

In today's world of rising inequality, health problems and conflict, it is difficult to uphold human ideals.

In such a situation, the Volunteers of the Red Cross believe that this day will be useful to keep humanity alive and to spread peace and hope to the world community. (RSS)

