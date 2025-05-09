European Union Delegation to Nepal Celebrates Europe Day 2025

The Delegation of the European Union to Nepal hosted on May 8 an event at Patan Museum in Lalitpurto celebrate Europe Day. Europe Day officially falls on May 9th, and marks the adoption of the Schuman Declaration, which in 1950 laid the foundations of what would later become the European Union. The occasion holds special significance this year as it is 75 years since the signing of the Declaration.

Chief Guest of the event was Vice President of Nepal, Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav. Other attendees include Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, ministers and other representatives of the government of Nepal, diplomats including ambassadors of EU Member States, civil society,the private sector, media,as well as youth participants, and various other friends and partners of the European Union.

The program featured a presentation on a youth-centered environmental campaign, reflecting the European Union’s commitment to sustainability and youth engagement in Nepal.

The Nepali Army Band performed the national anthems of Nepal and the European Union, symbolizing their longstanding friendship and cooperation.

In her remarks, Her Excellency Veronique Lorenzo, Ambassador of the European Union to Nepal, stated:“Nepal is a trusted partner of the European Union. Through our Global Gateway initiative, we support Nepal’s prosperity agenda, working together with EU Member States and European Development Finance Institutions.”

The Ambassador went on to note that “As global challenges grow, so does the EU’s determination to remain a reliable, consistent, and principled partner.”

The Europe Day celebration underlined shared values and the ongoing collaboration between the European Union and Nepal.