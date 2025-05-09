Foreign Aid Mobilisation Policy 2025 Identifies INGOs Support Cucial For Nepal’s Development

Foreign Aid Mobilisation Policy 2025 Identifies INGOs Support Cucial For Nepal’s Development

May 9, 2025, 8:13 a.m.

The recently-launched Foreign Aid Mobilisation Policy, 2025 of Nepal aims to bring greater accountability and transparency to the utilisation of foreign aid channelled through Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

A key aspect of the strategy focuses on ensuring that foreign aid mobilised by the International NGOs supports areas identified as crucial for the nation's development.

Internalising the new federal structure of the country, it mandates that INGOs must secure prior agreement from the local authorities where they intend to implement projects. Details of this assistance will be recorded in the Ministry's aid management information system, enhancing oversight.

Likewise, in a move towards more inclusive planning, the policy states that the selection of projects by INGOs must involve the participation of the federal, provincial, and local levels of government in the project formulation stage. Crucially, NGOs, both national and international, must implement projects in the specific local authority from which they obtained prior consent for their international fundraising initiatives.

The policy that replaced the earlier Development Cooperation Policy, 2019 emphasises aligning international assistance with Nepal's national needs and priorities.

Furthermore, the policy stipulates that both national and international NGOs seeking to implement projects funded through their international fundraising efforts must now do so via the Social Welfare Council (SWC).

Where INGOs partner with local NGOs for project implementation, they will be required to submit details of these agreements to the SWC. The Council will then facilitate the implementation process based on the information provided.

The policy also addresses the broader coordination of foreign aid, aiming for the efficient utilisation of resources through strengthened ownership and coordination across different levels and bodies. It bars the mobilisation of foreign aid through the NGOs in the religious, political and sensitive national areas. To check the duplication of the programmes and projects, the government can designate the geographical or thematic areas.

Likewise, the foreign aid operated programmes should not have administrative cost exceeding 20 per cent of the total budget.

Source: The Rising Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Home Minister Lekhak and BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari meet
May 09, 2025
Nepal stands together with all in fight against terrorism: MoFA
May 09, 2025
Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar
May 09, 2025
Twelve Nepalis rescued from Myanmar repatriated via Thailand
May 08, 2025
Red Cross Day being marked today
May 08, 2025

More on National

Home Minister Lekhak and BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 25 minutes ago
Red Cross Day being marked today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
The Recent Visit Of Pakistani Military Delegation To Nepal Was Inappropriate: Former Foreign Minister NP Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Israel’s Economic And Technical Support To Nepal Is Remarkable: Vice President Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Nepal's land should not be allowed to be used against China: President Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Buried Dangers, Lasting Impact: How Landmines Erode Peace, Stifle Recovery, And Endanger Communities' Wellbeing By Dr. Dhruba Gautam 4 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal stands together with all in fight against terrorism: MoFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2025
India, Pakistan trade accusations of drone attacks as tensions ramp up By Agencies May 09, 2025
American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected pope, takes name Leo XIV By Agencies May 09, 2025
Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2025
Twelve Nepalis rescued from Myanmar repatriated via Thailand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2025
India-Pakistan tensions high amid fears of Pakistani retaliation By Agencies May 08, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75