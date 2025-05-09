Nepal stands together with all in fight against terrorism: MoFA

May 9, 2025, 8:27 a.m.

The government has stated that Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism.

Issuing a press statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries in line with its principled position. "Nepal had immediately and unequivocally condemned the barbaric terrorist attack, consistent with its resolute stance against all forms of terrorism."

Likewise, the Ministry said that Nepal was deeply concerned about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, India on April 22, a Nepali national had also lost his life

The press statement has mentioned that Nepal hopes for de-escalation of tensions and affirms its commitment to lasting peace and stability in the region.

