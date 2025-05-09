Nepal will not allow Its soil to be used against our neighbor: Prime Minister Assures Indian Ambassador

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has met with Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar. Ambassador Shrivastava briefed Prime Minister Oli on the latest developments and tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India on April 22.

Ambassador Srivastava has informed Prime Minister Oli that India has retaliated at the site of the attack, but the propaganda that it carried out a jet attack is not true.

Ambassador Srivastava expressed gratitude for the statement made public by the Government of Nepal on Thursday regarding the incident, according to his secretariat.

Prime Minister Oli has made it clear to Ambassador Srivastava that Nepal will not allow any conflicting power to use its territory against neighboring countries.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli condemned the terrorist attack in line with his firm stance against all forms of terrorism, stating that Nepal is in favor of world peace.