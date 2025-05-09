Nepali Congress Is Against Terrorism: Dr. Mahat

Nepali Congress Is Against Terrorism: Dr. Mahat

May 9, 2025, 1:39 p.m.

The ruling party Nepali Congress has said that the Congress is against any form of terrorism.

Speaking after a meeting of party office bearers and former office bearers held at party president Sher Bahadur Deuba's residence in Budhanilkantha on Friday, party spokesperson Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat said that the Congress is against terrorism.

Regarding the India-Pakistan conflict, party spokesperson Mahat says, 'Congress is against terrorism' He said that the party condemned the attack on unarmed civilians in the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. He said that the Congress believes that we are justified in taking action against terrorism.

He said that Congress is in favor of peace between Pakistan and India as soon as possible. He said that Congress is in favor of discouraging terrorism.

‘The conflict that has escalated between India and Pakistan. Before that, the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, India. Unarmed civilians were targeted and killed. The Nepali Congress has strongly condemned this. Despite the recent situation, we have always been against terrorism. We consider the action taken against terrorism to be justified.

We are in favor of no one encouraging terrorism. A state of war has been created, after the attack on the terrorist camp, Pakistan has also retaliated by attacking civilians. Military bases have also been attacked.

This should not turn into a full-scale war. We want peace to be restored soon. We are against terrorism. We are for discouraging terrorism.’

