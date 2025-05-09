Pro-Monarchist Holds A Motorcycle rally in Kathmandu for restoration of monarchy

The Joint People's Movement Committee for Restoration of Monarchy has held a motorcycle rally in Kathmandu. The rally, which started from Sukedhara in Kathmandu on Friday afternoon, reached Balkhu at the call of the committee.

Earlier, a press conference was held yesterday (Thursday) and it was announced that the protest will continue until the monarchy is restored. The committee has stated that the protest program has started from today accordingly.

Committee coordinator Nawaraj Subedi, RPP Nepal chairman Kamal Thapa, RPP leader Bikram Pandey, and others had arrived to participate in today's rally. The committee has announced that it will start the people's movement from May 29.