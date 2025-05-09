Pro-Monarchist Holds A Motorcycle rally in Kathmandu for restoration of monarchy

Pro-Monarchist Holds A Motorcycle rally in Kathmandu for restoration of monarchy

May 9, 2025, 4:09 p.m.

RPP motor cycle rally1.jpg

The Joint People's Movement Committee for Restoration of Monarchy has held a motorcycle rally in Kathmandu. The rally, which started from Sukedhara in Kathmandu on Friday afternoon, reached Balkhu at the call of the committee.

Earlier, a press conference was held yesterday (Thursday) and it was announced that the protest will continue until the monarchy is restored. The committee has stated that the protest program has started from today accordingly.

Committee coordinator Nawaraj Subedi, RPP Nepal chairman Kamal Thapa, RPP leader Bikram Pandey, and others had arrived to participate in today's rally. The committee has announced that it will start the people's movement from May 29.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal will not allow Its soil to be used against our neighbor: Prime Minister Assures Indian Ambassador
May 09, 2025
Nepali Congress Is Against Terrorism: Dr. Mahat
May 09, 2025
European Union Delegation to Nepal Celebrates Europe Day 2025
May 09, 2025
Home Minister Lekhak and BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari meet
May 09, 2025
Nepal stands together with all in fight against terrorism: MoFA
May 09, 2025

More on National

Nepal will not allow Its soil to be used against our neighbor: Prime Minister Assures Indian Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
European Union Delegation to Nepal Celebrates Europe Day 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Home Minister Lekhak and BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 33 minutes ago
Foreign Aid Mobilisation Policy 2025 Identifies INGOs Support Cucial For Nepal’s Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours ago
Red Cross Day being marked today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
The Recent Visit Of Pakistani Military Delegation To Nepal Was Inappropriate: Former Foreign Minister NP Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepali Congress Is Against Terrorism: Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2025
Sustaining Nature; Sustaining Culture: The Anthropology Of Resource Management In The Pacific And Caribbean By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 09, 2025
Nepal stands together with all in fight against terrorism: MoFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2025
India, Pakistan trade accusations of drone attacks as tensions ramp up By Agencies May 09, 2025
American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected pope, takes name Leo XIV By Agencies May 09, 2025
Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75