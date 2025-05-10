G7, EU urge maximum restraint from India, Pakistan

The Group of Seven nations and the European Union have urged India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint as military tensions between the two South Asian neighbors escalate.

The G7 foreign ministers and the EU's high representative issued a statement on Saturday, Japan time.

The statement strongly condemns the deadly assault that took place in the India-controlled part of Kashmir on April 22, which left 26 people dead.

It says, "Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability."

The statement goes on to say, "We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome."