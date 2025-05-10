MoFA Says Nepali Sudents in Pakistan Are In Regular contact With Nepali Embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it is in regular contact with Nepali students studying in Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry has stated that the government is fully aware of the recent developments and is working to ensure the safety of Nepali nationals in Pakistan. The Nepali Embassy in Pakistan is in regular contact with the students and Nepalis in the country.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also urged Nepali students and their parents to contact the Nepali Embassy in Islamabad for any immediate assistance.

Similarly, the Nepali Embassy in India has urged Nepalis to remain alert and safe, after identifying the nearest location of safety and emergency services in case of an emergency.

In view of the developments following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, where a Nepali national was among the victims, the embassy has drawn attention to all Nepalis living and travelling to India to adopt necessary precautions and follow the security protocol issues by the local Indian authorities.

Nepali citizens have also been requested to contact the Nepali Embassy in Delhi and Consulate General of Nepal in Kolkata, India for any assistance.