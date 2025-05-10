Pakistan says India fired missiles at three military bases

Pakistan says Indian forces carried out a missile attack targeting three of its military bases, but reports no damage.

A spokesperson for the Pakistani military said on state-run television on Saturday that the missiles were fired from Indian aircraft.

The spokesperson said the targeted bases were in the city of Rawalpindi near the capital Islamabad and other locations, but that most of the missiles were intercepted by air defense systems.

Pakistani state television cites sources as saying that retaliatory measures are underway.

The tit-for-tat military clashes between the two countries have been continuing for the past several days.

On Wednesday, the Indian military carried out a missile strike on the Pakistani side in retaliation for last month's deadly assault in the India-controlled part of Kashmir.

The two neighbors later accused each other of carrying out drone and other attacks. India says the country was hit by more than 300 drones from Pakistan from Thursday through Friday