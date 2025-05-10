Seti River Hydropower Project completed

Seti River Hydropower Project completed

May 10, 2025, 9:48 a.m.

The construction of the 25-MW Seti River Hydropower Project located on the Seti River in Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality and Pokhara Municipal Corporation of Kaski district has been completed.

The project was formally inaugurated with the power connected to the Nepal Electricity Authority's national grid.

Vision Lumbini Energy Company Limited, the proprietor company of the project, organised a formal inauguration function here on Friday.

The construction of the project began in 2077 BS and the NEA has started purchasing electricity from 2081 BS. The project has been producing better energy than specified in the power purchase agreement every month since the project came into operation, said the company's chair Jagat Pokharel.

The electricity generated from the Seti River Hydropower Project is connected to the Nepal Electricity Authority's national transmission line through a four-kilometer transmission line with a capacity of 132 kV to the Lahachok substation.

The electricity generated from this project is expected to generate an annual income of Rs. 870 million in the first year. It was completed with an investment of about Rs. 6 billion, financed by loans from the Employees Provident Fund and the Agricultural Development Bank, led by NMB Bank.

At the inauguration ceremony, Former Finance Minister Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, Independent Power Producers Association of Nepal (IPPAN) Chair Ganesh Karki and others said that the standard set by Vision Lumbini in energy production is exemplary. (RSS)

