Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki provinces and some hilly areas of Koshi provines. There will be partly cloudy in Bagmati Province and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Madhesh and plain areas of Koshi Provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Pokhara, Surkhet and Dhangadhi and Ghorahi. There will be partly cloudy in Kathmandu, Janakpur and Biratnagar.