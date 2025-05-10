Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar

May 10, 2025, 9:21 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki provinces and some hilly areas of Koshi provines. There will be partly cloudy in Bagmati Province and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Madhesh and plain areas of Koshi Provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Pokhara, Surkhet and Dhangadhi and Ghorahi. There will be partly cloudy in Kathmandu, Janakpur and Biratnagar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President Dhakal Urges Indian Investors For Investment
May 10, 2025
Seti River Hydropower Project completed
May 10, 2025
MoFA Says Nepali Sudents in Pakistan Are In Regular contact With Nepali Embassy
May 10, 2025
Nepal will not allow Its soil to be used against our neighbor: Prime Minister Assures Indian Ambassador
May 09, 2025
Pro-Monarchist Holds A Motorcycle rally in Kathmandu for restoration of monarchy
May 09, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In SomeAreas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar And Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar and Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Today's Weather Forecast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather: Possibility Of Rain And Snowfall At some Places Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Weather To Remain Partly To Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Ambassador Srivastava Thanked Nepali government And The Entire Nepali People Standing Against The Terrorist Attack In India By Agencies May 10, 2025
President Dhakal Urges Indian Investors For Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2025
Seti River Hydropower Project completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2025
MoFA Says Nepali Sudents in Pakistan Are In Regular contact With Nepali Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2025
G7, EU urge maximum restraint from India, Pakistan By Agencies May 10, 2025
Pakistan says India fired missiles at three military bases By Agencies May 10, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75