FNCCI President Dhakal urges businessmen to invest in Nepal

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has urged foreign businessmen to invest in Nepal as there is ample investment potential in Nepal.

In two separate programmes organised in Kathmandu on Friday, the leadership of FNCCI said that there is ample investment potential in sectors such as tourism, hydropower, clean energy, agriculture and electric vehicles in Nepal and urged them to invest.

Welcoming representatives of the Chinese and Bangladeshi embassies in Nepal and delegations of both countries who have come to Nepal to participate in the Nepal International Trade Fair 2025, FNCCI president Chandra Prasad Dhakal urged them to invest in Nepal.

“China is Nepal’s second largest trading partner. There is ample potential in sectors such as tourism, energy, agriculture and IT. I urge them to invest in those sectors,” said President Dhakal.

He said that there have been many policy reforms for investment in Nepal and that the Federation is ready to facilitate businessmen who want to invest.

Similarly, he expressed gratitude for China's continued participation in the Nepal International Trade Fair, saying that the fair is not just a place for buying and selling goods and services, but also an excellent means of mutual cooperation and trade promotion.

Meanwhile, discussions have been held with the Chinese delegation at the FNCCI on further deepening Nepal-China economic relations, reducing bilateral trade imbalances, and the possibility of joint investment, according to a press statement of FNCCI.

During the discussions, Senior Vice President of the FNCCI Anjan Shrestha said that Nepal-China relations hold great potential for trade, investment, and cooperation, and that China's support is necessary in market access and export of Nepali products and cross-border trade.

Liu Dianxun, Director General of the China Trade Bureau under the Ministry of Commerce of China, said that Chinese investment is being made in various sectors of Nepal and that they are always ready to invest in other sectors and further improve trade relations between the two countries.

He expressed his commitment to facilitate cross-border trade between the two countries and exchange more cooperation for the promotion of Nepal's tourism.

Li Zhou, Second Secretary of the Economic and Commercial Section of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, said that the embassy has always been positive about Nepal's business promotion and Chinese cooperation.

A group of Chinese and Bangladeshi businessmen is currently in Nepal to participate in the Nepal International Trade Fair 2025, which started on May 8.