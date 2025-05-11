One-way traffic resumes along Narayanghat-Mugling road section

May 11, 2025, 2:12 p.m.

One-way traffic resumed along the Narayanghat-Mugling road section a while ago.

Earlier, the road section was blocked from this morning after a truck turned turtle near Tuyinkhola in Ichhakamana Rural Municipality-5, Chitwan. The truck (Madhes Province 03-001 Kha 9817) had skidded off the road, completely obstructing the vehicular movement along the highway. The truck was on its way to the Capital City from Birgunj by carrying coal.

Spokesperson of the District Police Office and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Chitwan, Rabindra Khanal, confirmed that the truck was shifted to the other side of the road to resume the one-way traffic. (RSS)

