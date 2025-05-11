PM Oli pledges constitutional amendment through broader consensus

May 11, 2025, 2:14 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said the government is committed to initiating the constitution drafting process on the basis of a broader political consensus.

During his address to a meeting of the House of the Representatives (HoR) on Sunday, he said this, adding that the government will make corrections of weaknesses seen in the implementation of the country's main law.

He was addressing concerns raised during discussions on the government's policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2081-82 BS (2025-26). He said efforts will be continued for guaranteeing political stability by giving continuity to a healthy competition among the political parties, mutual dialogue, collaboration and co-existence.

The policies and programmes make commitments to protecting the Constitution and strengthening the federal democratic republic by defeating all sorts of potential regressive efforts, according to the Prime Minister, who hoped that the respected parliament will remain intact in terms of the policies and programmes aiming to recognise people's sacrifices and institutionalise the achievements. (RSS)

Agencies

