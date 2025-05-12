Buddha Jayanti 2025: Significance And History

May 12, 2025, 8:40 a.m.

Buddha Jayanti, also known as Buddha Purnima, is one of the most important festivals for Buddhists. It marks the birth, enlightenment (nirvana), and death (parinirvana) of Lord Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This holy day usually falls on the full moon of Baisakh (April–May) in the Buddhist calendar.

President Ramchandra Paudel has extended his best wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity to all Buddhist followers, as well as to all Nepali brothers and sisters living both in the country and abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the 2569th Buddha Jayanti on Monday. This day commemorates Gautam Buddha, founder of Buddhist philosophy, the apostle of peace and the pride of the nation.

Buddha Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of the waxing fortnight in the month of Baisakh, marking three significant events in the life of Gautam Buddha—his birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana, all of which occurred on this same day. As such, the day holds immense importance for Buddhists worldwide as a time to express deep reverence and devotion toward Gautam Buddha.

Historical Significance

Gautam Buddha was born around 563 BCE in Lumbini, Nepal. He was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama, but he later left his luxurious life to seek the truth of life and suffering. After years of meditation and spiritual search, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, India.

Buddha Jayanti is a reminder of his teachings—peace, non-violence, compassion, and the path to spiritual awakening.

Importance of Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Jayanti is not just a celebration of a historical figure; it is a time to reflect on Buddha’s Dhamma (teachings):

Four Noble Truths

Noble Eightfold Path

Mindfulness and meditation

Compassion and kindness to all living beings

This day inspires millions to walk the path of inner peace and self-realization.

Buddha Jayanti in Nepal

Nepal, the birthplace of Buddha, celebrates Buddha Jayanti with great devotion. Here’s how it’s observed:

Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, becomes the center of celebrations.

People visit Buddhist stupas, monasteries, and temples like Swayambhunath and Boudhanath.

Butter lamps are lit, and devotees offer flowers, incense, fruits, and prayers.

Monks chant Buddhist scriptures, and people participate in meditation sessions.

Free meals and donations are offered.

Around the World

In countries like India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Japan, and Myanmar, Buddha Jayanti is also widely celebrated with:

Processions

Dhamma talks

Prayer meets

Acts of kindness and charity etc

