IME Group’s Ila Hotel Opens in Maulakali, Gaindakot

Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey inaugurated Ila Hotel constructed with Investment from IME Group

With investment from the IME Group, Ila Hotel and Resort has officially come into operation from Monday in Maulakali, Gaindakot Municipality–1, Nawalpur.

In a special event held today, Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, formally inaugurated the hotel.

Speaking at the event, Minister Pandey said that the Maulakali Cable Car has been developed as a model of cultural preservation, development, and partnership. He emphasized that the Maulakali Cable Car and this tourism infrastructure represent an excellent example of collaboration between the private sector, the government, and local authorities in promoting cultural preservation, religious tourism, and job creation.

He mentioned that this model should be replicated in the development of other tourism infrastructures across different parts of the country. The minister also expressed confidence that ongoing policy issues in the sector would be addressed soon, as the culture, tourism, and aviation policies are being revised.

Addressing the event, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Maulakali Cable Car Ltd., noted that IME Group has invested in developing tourism infrastructure in the country and expressed readiness to invest further if a favorable environment is ensured.

“If the environment is right, the private sector can invest significantly and help in development, employment generation, and economic growth. That is our confidence,” he said. He urged local governments to compete in attracting investment into their regions by leveraging the private sector’s confidence.

He emphasized that creating an investment-friendly environment is the responsibility of all levels of government, and instead of merely appealing for investment verbally, governments should treat the private sector as a real development partner through concrete and practical policies.

“Verbal appeals alone are not enough; there must be meaningful facilitation through solid and practical policies treating the private sector as a true partner. All local governments must plan for long-term tourism infrastructure development. I want to reiterate that only through policy reforms and favorable arrangements can domestic and foreign investment be attracted.”

He stated that only by investing in tourism infrastructure can the country attract the targeted number of tourists. He added that such investments can yield immediate returns.

“If we invest in tourism infrastructure, we can increase the duration of tourist stays, earn more foreign currency, create more jobs, and raise more revenue. Compared to other service sectors, tourism generates more employment and contributes more to government revenue,” he said.

Chairman Dhakal concluded that this will certainly help uplift people’s living standards, reduce poverty, and bring the expected economic growth and prosperity to the nation.

“So once again, I say this: if all of this can be achieved with small policy arrangements and encouragement from the government, then why not do it? Since the government can receive returns without investment and enjoy the dividends of development, I have repeatedly referred to the government as a ‘no-investment partner.’ As the leader of the private sector in the entire country, I offer this request and suggestion to both federal and local governments,” he said.

Mayor of Gaindakot Municipality, Madan Bhakta Adhikari, expressed happiness over the development of large-scale tourism infrastructure in Gaindakot and stated that they are ready to encourage private sector investment.

Former Mayor of Gaindakot Municipality, Chhatra Raj Paudel, remarked that the development of tourism infrastructure has increased local economic activity and called for further attention from the state and private sector toward such developments.

Chairman of the Religious Service Committee of Maulakalika Temple, Shalikram Sapkota, said that the number of pilgrims visiting the temple has increased since the construction of the cable car. He also expressed hope that the operation of the hotel would further increase the number of pilgrims and devotees visiting the temple.

