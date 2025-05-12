IME Group's investment in Maulakali, Nawalpur's Ila Hotel to be launched

IME Group's investment in Maulakali, Nawalpur's Ila Hotel to be launched

May 12, 2025, 12:24 p.m.

Ila Hotel and Resort is being formally launched in Maulakali, Gaidakot Municipality-1, Nawalpur, with the investment of IME Group. The hotel and resort will be launched after the formal inauguration tomorrow, Monday.

Located at the upper station of the Maulakali Cable Car, the hotel offers 65 rooms including suites and deluxe rooms, a banquet and conference hall with a capacity of 1,000 people, a restaurant, a swimming pool, a spa, and a gym, among other facilities.

"It is believed that the state-of-the-art tourist infrastructure of the Ela Hotel and Resort, including the cable car, will further help bring the historical significance and glory of sacred sites such as Narayani, Devghat, and Triveni — known as divine and meditative lands — as well as the natural tourism of this region, to the attention of both Nepali and foreign tourists."

"IME Group is constructing tourism infrastructure, including cable cars, hotels, and resorts, across all seven provinces. So far, cable cars have been built and are in operation in three provinces, and with the operation of this hotel, projects including hotels are now operational in two of them.

At Basantapur, the top station of the Lumbini Cable Car, the hotel construction process is underway, while in Kailali of the Far West, the construction of a hotel, resort, and cable car is progressing simultaneously. There, the cable car is expected to come into operation within a year, and shortly thereafter, the hotel and resort will also begin operations. Likewise, in Pathibhara of Taplejung, the cable car construction process is currently underway."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Markets rise worldwide after breakthrough in US-China trade talks
May 12, 2025
India and Pakistan Averted War After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli
May 12, 2025
Buddha Jayanti 2025: Significance And History
May 12, 2025
India provides 15 electric vehicles for Sagarmatha Sambaad
May 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Kathmandu, Pokhara And Surkhet And Ghorahi
May 12, 2025

More on Economy

BFIN and PHDCCI’s India-Nepal Centre Hosted a Symposium on “An Aspiring Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
FNCCI President Dhakal urges businessmen to invest in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
President Dhakal Urges Indian Investors For Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Seti River Hydropower Project completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Global IME Bank launches card-based global payment gateway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
ADB President Calls for Collective Action to Solve Complex Challenges Together By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Markets rise worldwide after breakthrough in US-China trade talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2025
Israeli PM Netanyahu Meets German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul By Agencies May 12, 2025
India and Pakistan Averted War After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2025
The Snow Leopard’s Shadow: Peter Matthiessen’s Himalayan Odyssey Between Grief and Espionage By Zakir Kibria May 12, 2025
Buddha Jayanti 2025: Significance And History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2025
India provides 15 electric vehicles for Sagarmatha Sambaad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75