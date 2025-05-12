IME Group's investment in Maulakali, Nawalpur's Ila Hotel to be launched

Ila Hotel and Resort is being formally launched in Maulakali, Gaidakot Municipality-1, Nawalpur, with the investment of IME Group. The hotel and resort will be launched after the formal inauguration tomorrow, Monday.

Located at the upper station of the Maulakali Cable Car, the hotel offers 65 rooms including suites and deluxe rooms, a banquet and conference hall with a capacity of 1,000 people, a restaurant, a swimming pool, a spa, and a gym, among other facilities.

"It is believed that the state-of-the-art tourist infrastructure of the Ela Hotel and Resort, including the cable car, will further help bring the historical significance and glory of sacred sites such as Narayani, Devghat, and Triveni — known as divine and meditative lands — as well as the natural tourism of this region, to the attention of both Nepali and foreign tourists."

"IME Group is constructing tourism infrastructure, including cable cars, hotels, and resorts, across all seven provinces. So far, cable cars have been built and are in operation in three provinces, and with the operation of this hotel, projects including hotels are now operational in two of them.

At Basantapur, the top station of the Lumbini Cable Car, the hotel construction process is underway, while in Kailali of the Far West, the construction of a hotel, resort, and cable car is progressing simultaneously. There, the cable car is expected to come into operation within a year, and shortly thereafter, the hotel and resort will also begin operations. Likewise, in Pathibhara of Taplejung, the cable car construction process is currently underway."