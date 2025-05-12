India and Pakistan Averted War After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli

India and Pakistan War Averted After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli

May 12, 2025, 2 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has remarked that the war between India and Pakistan stopped because we urged both sides to exercise restraint.

He made this comment while addressing the 2569th Buddha Jayanti main ceremony held in Lumbini on Monday.

Addressing the main event of the 2569th Buddha Jayanti held today in Lumbini, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that, although there was a scuffle-like situation between the two countries, it did not escalate into a war.

He has thanked neighboring countries India and Pakistan for avoiding a potential war.

Prime Minister Oli said that the teachings of Buddha remain important for the world even today.

Referring to the India-Pakistan situation, he said, “Just a few days ago, there was a bit of a scuffle in our neighborhood. But it did not escalate. We thank them for their restraint. From the beginning, we had said—let this not grow into something more serious. We wished that it would not turn into war. We also held talks with them, and indeed, they expressed a commitment not to let it turn into war. There are still some murmurs and accusations being exchanged, though.”

