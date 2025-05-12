India provides 15 electric vehicles for Sagarmatha Sambaad

India provides 15 electric vehicles for Sagarmatha Sambaad

May 12, 2025, 8:31 a.m.

India has gifted 15 electric vehicles to Nepal to facilitate organisation of ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’.

As a significant gesture of friendship and goodwill, Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over 15 electric vehicles to Minister of Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba on Sunday as a gift of India to Nepal for facilitating the effective organisation of the first edition of the ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’ in Kathmandu going to be held from May 16 to 18 on the theme of 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity'.

These vehicles are being handed over at the request of Nepal and would prove to be useful in further augmenting the logistical arrangements for conducting the Sambaad, read a statement issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ambassador Srivastava said that these vehicles would ease the movement of guests and officials during the Sambaad. He recalled similar logistical support extended by India to the law enforcement agencies and the Election Commission of Nepal for the conduct of federal and provincial elections in 2022.

He also extended his best wishes to Nepal and its people for the Sambaad and reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to partnering with Nepal to promote mutual progress and development.

Minister Deuba expressed gratitude for India's support in the organisation of Sambaad. She acknowledged India’s role as one of Nepal’s oldest and largest development partners.

