Israeli PM Netanyahu Meets German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at his office in Jerusalem. Prime Minister Netanyahu,"We'll make our partnership even stronger."

"I'm pleased to welcome here the Foreign Minister of Germany. We've had excellent relations, and we'll continue them in this conversation. We've already begun. We have a lot of common interest, a lot of common values and a lot of common challenges.

“I'm sure that as we proceed, we'll make our partnership even stronger. So welcome. I send [my] best wishes to Friedrich Merz and to your effort to continue with the German Israel alliance."

German Foreign Minister Wadephul said, "thank you so much, Prime Minister for having me and of course, my delegation. It's a privilege to be here, on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. Great to be here."