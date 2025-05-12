Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Kathmandu, Pokhara And Surkhet And Ghorahi

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and some hilly areas of Sudur Paschim, Lumbini And Koshi provines. There will be partly cloudy in and mainly fair in plain areas of Sudurpaschim, Koshi and Madhesh provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Pokhara, Surkhet and Dhangadhi and Ghorahi. There will be partly cloudy in Kathmandu, Janakpur and Biratnagar.