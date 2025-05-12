Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Kathmandu, Pokhara And Surkhet And Ghorahi

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Kathmandu, Pokhara And Surkhet And Ghorahi

May 12, 2025, 8:17 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and some hilly areas of Sudur Paschim, Lumbini And Koshi provines. There will be partly cloudy in and mainly fair in plain areas of Sudurpaschim, Koshi and Madhesh provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Pokhara, Surkhet and Dhangadhi and Ghorahi. There will be partly cloudy in Kathmandu, Janakpur and Biratnagar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Buddha Jayanti 2025: Significance And History
May 12, 2025
India provides 15 electric vehicles for Sagarmatha Sambaad
May 12, 2025
BFIN and PHDCCI’s India-Nepal Centre Hosted a Symposium on “An Aspiring Nepal
May 11, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal urges businessmen to invest in Nepal
May 11, 2025
President Dhakal Urges Indian Investors For Investment
May 10, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In SomeAreas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar And Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar and Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Today's Weather Forecast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather: Possibility Of Rain And Snowfall At some Places Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Buddha Jayanti 2025: Significance And History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2025
India provides 15 electric vehicles for Sagarmatha Sambaad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2025
Zelenskyy wants to meet Putin in Turkey By Agencies May 12, 2025
US, China make 'substantial progress' in trade talks: Bessent By Agencies May 12, 2025
BFIN and PHDCCI’s India-Nepal Centre Hosted a Symposium on “An Aspiring Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal urges businessmen to invest in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75