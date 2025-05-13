175 Foreign Delegates to Participate in Sagarmatha Dialogue, Special Address by Representatives from China and India

A total of 175 foreign delegates are set to participate in the Sagarmatha Dialogue.

At a press conference held at Singha Durbar on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba stated that 175 foreign guests would attend the Sagarmatha Dialogue.

She informed that around 350 individuals in total will participate in the event, including parliamentary vice-chairs and ministers.

The high-level foreign delegates attending the dialogue will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and also hold sideline meetings with their counterpart ministers. According to Minister Rana, preparations for the dialogue are in the final stages.

As part of the preparations, the government has organized around 10 pre-dialogue programs. These include the Himalayan Dialogue in Jumla, the Air Dialogue in Kathmandu, and other pre-events.

The three-day dialogue will be inaugurated by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, as informed by Foreign Minister Rana. She will also be hosting a welcome event for the guests, and an introductory video about the dialogue will be presented.

Furthermore, representatives from China and India will be giving special addresses, and a climate representative of the COP29 President and President of Azerbaijan will also deliver remarks, Minister Rana added.