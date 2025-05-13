175 Foreign Delegates to Participate in Sagarmatha Dialogue, Special Address by Representatives from China and India

175 Foreign Delegates to Participate in Sagarmatha Dialogue, Special Address by Representatives from China and India

May 13, 2025, 4:44 p.m.

A total of 175 foreign delegates are set to participate in the Sagarmatha Dialogue.

At a press conference held at Singha Durbar on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba stated that 175 foreign guests would attend the Sagarmatha Dialogue.

She informed that around 350 individuals in total will participate in the event, including parliamentary vice-chairs and ministers.

The high-level foreign delegates attending the dialogue will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and also hold sideline meetings with their counterpart ministers. According to Minister Rana, preparations for the dialogue are in the final stages.

As part of the preparations, the government has organized around 10 pre-dialogue programs. These include the Himalayan Dialogue in Jumla, the Air Dialogue in Kathmandu, and other pre-events.

The three-day dialogue will be inaugurated by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, as informed by Foreign Minister Rana. She will also be hosting a welcome event for the guests, and an introductory video about the dialogue will be presented.

Furthermore, representatives from China and India will be giving special addresses, and a climate representative of the COP29 President and President of Azerbaijan will also deliver remarks, Minister Rana added.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar
May 13, 2025
IME Group’s Ila Hotel Opens in Maulakali, Gaindakot
May 12, 2025
Markets rise worldwide after breakthrough in US-China trade talks
May 12, 2025
India and Pakistan Averted War After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli
May 12, 2025
IME Group's investment in Maulakali, Nawalpur's Ila Hotel to be launched
May 12, 2025

More on National

India provides 15 electric vehicles for Sagarmatha Sambaad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
PM Oli pledges constitutional amendment through broader consensus By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Ambassador Srivastava Thanked Nepali government And The Entire Nepali People Standing Against The Terrorist Attack In India By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
MoFA Says Nepali Sudents in Pakistan Are In Regular contact With Nepali Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal will not allow Its soil to be used against our neighbor: Prime Minister Assures Indian Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Pro-Monarchist Holds A Motorcycle rally in Kathmandu for restoration of monarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Overcoming Indo-Pak Conflict The Dara Shikoh Way By Dipak Gyawali May 13, 2025
Tourism Is The primary foundation for the development and prosperity of Nepal: Chandra Prasad Dhakal By Chandra Prasad Dhakal May 13, 2025
BP Highway Opens Oneway Traffic After eight hours closure Due To By Agencies May 13, 2025
Uncertainty lingers over Putin's proposal for talks between Russia, Ukraine By Agencies May 13, 2025
US, China to cut each other's additional tariffs by 115 Percent By Agencies May 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75