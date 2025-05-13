BP Highway Opens Oneway Traffic After eight hours closure Due To

May 13, 2025, 8:59 a.m.

The BP Highway has been closed for eight hours after the flooded Roshi stream swept away diversion on Monday night.

The diversion at Mapti was eroded by the flooded river, resulting into complete halt in vehicular movement, according to the District Police Office. It informed that efforts to resume the highway were continued.

Information officer at the District Police Office, Min Bahadur Ghale, said the road section towards Mangaltar from Roshi rural municipality-12 was damaged by the flood.

The police team and locals have been working together to open the road for one-way traffic. Total 17 passengers were stranded after the vehicular disruption. They were rescued by the local police.

Diversion was constructed at the place where the BP Highway which had suffered severe damages in the last September floods.

Agencies

