Uncertainty lingers over Putin's proposal for talks between Russia, Ukraine

The fate of Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct talks with Ukraine remains uncertain, as the countries are split over the process toward a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would be waiting for Putin in Turkey, in response to Putin's call for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday.

Putin apparently did not mean that he would attend in person when he made the proposal on Sunday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not respond to Zelenskyy's comments during a regular briefing on Monday.

Ukraine said Russia should first agree to a 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday.

However, Russia's defense ministry wrote on social media on the same day that its armed forces continue to carry out a special military operation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha revealed in a social media post that Russia is completely ignoring calls for a ceasefire and continues attacking Ukrainian positions, citing the latest intelligence update from the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military.