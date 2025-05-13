Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar

There will be partly cloudy and mainly fair in Sudur Paschim Province, Karnali, Lumbini and Madehsh Provinces. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in some areas of Karnali, Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in Pokhara, Kathmandu and Biratnagar. There will be partly cloudy across the country tonight.