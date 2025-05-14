Nepal Receives remittances over 1,191 billion in nine months

Nepal Receives remittances over 1,191 billion in nine months

May 14, 2025, 8:28 a.m.

The inflow of remittance in the past nine months has reached Rs 1191 billion 310 million. This is the rise by 10 percent compared to the corresponding period last year that recorded the 17.2 percent rise in the remittance inflow in corresponding period previous fiscal year.

This year's rise in the USD terms is 7.3 percent.

"Remittance inflows increased 10.0 percent to Rs1191.31 billion in the review period compared to an increase of 17.2 percent in the same period of the previous year. In the US Dollar terms, remittance inflows increased 7.3 percent to 8.74 billion in the review period compared to an increase of 15.2 percent in the same period of the previous year," the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) said in its report about Macroeconomic and Financial Situation of Nepal (Based on Nine Months Data Ending Mid-April 2024/25) reports RSS.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

