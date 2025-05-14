Trump secures $600 bil. Saudi investment on first leg of Middle East trip

US President Donald Trump has secured a major investment deal with Saudi Arabia. The agreement includes what is said to be the largest-ever purchase of US-made weapons.

Trump met for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday.

He said: "Our fighter jets, our missiles, our systems, Patriots, we have the best equipment. Beyond that, you're purchasing a lot of different things, and I appreciate it."

The White House released a statement saying that the US and Saudi Arabia agreed to strengthen their "strategic partnerships." It added that Saudi Arabia is committing to an investment of 600 billion dollars in the US.

Those funds include money for the arms deal, worth 142 billion dollars. The US will sell items related to missile defense, maritime security and modernizing the army, among others.

Saudi leaders are hoping the purchases will allow them to maintain military superiority in the region.

Trump is set to meet with Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday, before leaving Saudi Arabia. He said he will issue an order to lift sanctions on the country. He will then to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.